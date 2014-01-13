FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares post biggest single-day gain this year
January 13, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

Indian shares post biggest single-day gain this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose nearly 2 percent to post their biggest daily gains this year on expectations the central bank will keep interest rates on hold and the U.S. Federal Reserve will stick to its ultra-loose monetary policy for longer.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 1.97 percent higher at 21,167.56 points, while the broader NSE index ended up 1.85 percent at 6,285.35.

Software services exporters, including Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services led the gains after Infosys’ quarterly earnings beat expectations on Friday. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

