Indian shares fall as rupee measures disappoint

MUMBAI, June 25 (Reuters) - India’s benchmark index fell 0.7 percent on Monday, after government measures to help prop up the rupee from recent record lows failed to bolster investor sentiment, who were hoping more extensive action.

India announced a series of measures on Monday, including increasing the limit on foreign investment in government bonds by $5 billion to $20 billion, the central bank said.

Bank shares led the losses. State Bank of India fell 1.98 percent, while HDFC Bank lost 1.4 percent.

India’s main 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 0.53 percent to 16,882.16 points, after earlier rising as much as 0.93 percent.

The broader 50-share NSE index provisionally fell 0.61 percent to 5,114.65 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)