Indian shares fall; inflation data key

MUMBAI, July 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares provisionally fell for a third consecutive session on Friday as banks and property stocks fell ahead of inflation data on Monday that could help change expectations about whether the central bank cuts rates later this month.

State Bank of India fell 1.9 percent, while DLF lost 1.6 percent.

Infosys fell 1.8 percent, posting a second losing session after sharply cutting its revenue guidance for fiscal 2013 on Thursday.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 0.21 percent to 17,196.36 points. The 50-share NSE index lost 0.15 percent to end at 5,227.25 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)