Indian shares gain; infrastructure continues to rally
#Basic Materials
October 3, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

Indian shares gain; infrastructure continues to rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares gained on Wednesday for a third consecutive session after infrastructure companies extended gains on hopes for additional support measures for the sector, while insurance-related stocks also gained on optimism for government action.

IVRCL Ltd gained 4.43 percent, while NCC Ltd added 2.7 percent.

Max India gained 6.33 percent, while Bajaj Finserve rose 4.06 percent.

The BSE index provisionally rose 0.26 percent, while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.22 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
