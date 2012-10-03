FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares gain; time for insurance sector to rally
#Asia
October 3, 2012 / 11:40 AM / 5 years ago

Indian shares gain; time for insurance sector to rally

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* BSE ends up 0.24 pct, NSE rises 0.22 pct
    * Both indexes hit highest close since July 2011
    * Infrastructure, insurance-related stocks gain
    * Infosys falls on July-Sept earnings concern

 (Final update for the day)
    By Manoj Dharra
    MUMBAI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares gained on Wednesday
for a third consecutive session after infrastructure companies
extended gains on hopes for additional support measures for the
sector, while insurance-related stocks also gained on optimism
for government action.
    A Reuters poll on Wednesday showed fund managers are
switching to construction-related shares following government
initiatives to bolster India's sagging infrastructure, while
selling more expensive consumer good stocks. 
    Foreign investor flows have also helped domestic markets,
with September recording over $3.5 billion in net purchases, on
the back of recent global monetary stimulus measures.
    "There are expectations of more reforms such as cabinet
approval on insurance," said G. Chokkalingam, Chief Investment
Officer at Centrum Wealth Management, referring to the
long-discussed increase in foreign direct investment into the
sector.
    "Markets would move higher in three to six months due to
reforms, their implementation and rupee appreciation"
    India's benchmark BSE index rose 0.24 percent, or
45.78 points, to end at 18,869.69, marking its highest close
since July 25, 2011.  
    The 50-share NSE index gained 0.22 percent, or 12.45
points, to 5,731.25 points, its highest close since July 7 2011.
    Infrastructure companies gained ahead of a panel meeting
scheduled for later in the day that has been mandated to revise
existing policies and suggest necessary changes in the
investment framework towards the sector.
    On Friday the government said it would allow insurance
companies to invest in infrastructure projects, while last month
India cut the withholding tax for overseas borrowing for the
sector.
    Construction firm IVRCL gained 4.6 percent after
already gaining 4.4 percent, while NCC Ltd rose 2.2
percent, having gained 10.47 percent over the past four
sessions.
    Lenders with bigger exposure to infrastructure also gained:
Yes Bank rose 1.7 percent after earlier hitting a
record 402.50 rupees, while IDFC posted its highest
close since April 2011.
    Cement companies extend a recent rally, helped as well by
hopes for increased construction activity after the end of the
monsoon period.
    Ambuja Cements rose 2.6 percent after earlier
hitting a record high at 216.30 rupees.
    Meanwhile, shares in Indian financial companies with
insurance units rallied after the government proposed on Monday
to ease some of the taxes affecting the sector, while easing
some of the requirements of pension products sold via banks. 
    Investors are hopeful the government will next increase the
foreign direct investment limit in the sector to 49 percent from
26 percent, although that would require parliament approval.  
    Max India surged 6.1 percent, after earlier
hitting its highest since December 2009. 
    Bajaj Finserve rose 3.5 percent, while Aditya
Birla Nuvo gained 1.2 percent
    However, Infosys fell 1.2 percent on concerns the
software services exporter may cut guidance when it reports
quarterly results this month, because of a recent appreciation
in the rupee and potential wage hikes. 
    Auto shares that reported weaker-than-expected sales also
fell. 
    Hero MotoCorp shares fell 1.6 percent after
September vehicle sales fell 26 percent, while Bajaj Auto
 shares fell 1.6 percent after sales last month
declined 14 percent.  
    
 (Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael
Nam)

