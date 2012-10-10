FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares fall on S&P warning
#Asia
October 10, 2012 / 11:50 AM / in 5 years

Indian shares fall on S&P warning

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* BSE ends 0.86 pct lower; NSE falls 0.92 pct
    * S&P says India still faces risk of rating downgrade
    * India FY13 car sales growth f'cast slashed to 1-3 pct

    By Manoj Dharra
    MUMBAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on
Wednesday, led by profit-taking in banking stocks, after rating
agency Standard & Poor's warned the country still faces a threat
of a rating cut despite recent reforms.
    S&P said the recent reform steps initiated by the government
had helped in "slightly" revising its view on the country's
credit rating, but warned India still faced a one-in-three
chance of a credit rating downgrade within the next 24 months. 
 
    European shares fell for the third day running as economic
anxiety was compounded by stuttering progress in the euro zone's
battle against its debt crisis.
    Dealers are looking forward to October quarter earnings    
that begin later this week when information technology company
Infosys and private sector bank HDFC Bank 
report their second-quarter results. Investors and analysts will
closely watch the management commentary for further action.
    "This earnings (season) will be the last quarter with
subdued earnings. Come next quarter, all the decisions taken by
the government will be reflected," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla,
head of research at SMC Investments and Advisors Ltd.
    "Lot of positive (effects) will start showing form the next
quarter. Hopefully, if there is an interest rate cut by the RBI,
that will show up as well and strengthening of the rupee will
also get reflected."
    The BSE index fell 0.86 percent, or 162.26 points,
to end at 18,631.10 points. 
    The 50-share NSE index lost 0.92 percent, or 52.45
points, to end at 5,652.15 points, closing below the
psychologically important 5,700 level.
    However, if the Nifty goes below the 5,650 level, the
near-term trend may turn to be bearish, and further selling
pressure may be seen. Industrial data on Friday and Monday's
inflation data will impact the near-term market trend.
    Indian inflation probably accelerated to its highest level
this year in September because of costlier fuel after the
government cut subsidies, according to a Reuters poll,
complicating the task of the central bank as it faces pressure
to ease monetary policy to revive growth. 
    ICICI Bank ended 0.9 percent lower, while HDFC Bank fell
1.25 percent and State Bank of India closed 2.6 percent
lower.
    India's car sales are seen growing just 1 percent to 3
percent in the current financial year, an industry body said,
slashing its previous estimates as high interest rates and
slowing economic growth continue to stifle a once-booming
industry. 
    Mahindra & Mahindra fell 2 percent, Maruti Suzuki
 lost 1 percent.
    Shares in Jaiprakash Associates ended up 2.5
percent. The company has renewed talks with Aditya
Birla-controlled UltraTech Cement and Switzerland's
Holcim Ltd to sell its cement plant in the western
state of Gujarat to pare its debt, a source with direct
knowledge of the matter said. 
    Irish building materials group CRH Plc said on
Tuesday it has ended talks with Jaiprakash, the cement-to-power
conglomerate, to buy an equity stake in the plant.
    Blue-chip capital goods stocks were also hit by
profit-taking. Larsen & Toubro closed 1 percent lower,
while BHEL lost 2.04 percent. 
    Telecom shares extended fall over airwave surcharge
concerns. Bharti Airtel fell 1.23 percent, while IDEA
 declined 2.6 percent. 
 (Additional Reporting by Aditi Shah Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

