Indian shares falter; Reliance, Tata Motors retreat
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
October 16, 2012 / 11:30 AM / 5 years ago

Indian shares falter; Reliance, Tata Motors retreat

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* BSE ends down 0.73 pct; NSE falls 0.69 pct
    * Cement makers hit by profit-taking ahead
    * Maruti gains after unveiling new Alto model

    By Manoj Dharra
    MUMBAI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Tuesday as
Tata Motors retreated after monthly sales at unit Jaguar Land
Rover disappointed, while Reliance Industries was pressured by
profit-taking after quarterly earnings met forecasts.
    After surging 7.7 percent in September, India's benchmark
BSE index has fallen 1 percent so far this month,
signalling a period of consolidation following the government's
fiscal and economic reforms.
    Investors now expect more details on how the government will
implement these measures, while hoping the Reserve Bank of India
will respond to the government measures by cutting interest
rates at its policy review on Oct. 30. 
    Earnings will also be key, with HCL Technologies 
set to post results on Wednesday.
    "Actual movement on reforms after so many committee reports
is most important even compared to earnings or RBI policy," said
Vivek Mahajan, head of research at Aditya Birla Money.
    "Q2 or FY13 earnings are more than discounted in the price
and valuations look rich," he said. 
   India's BSE index fell 0.73 percent, or 135.85
points, to 18,577.70 points. 
   The 50-share NSE index lost 0.69 percent, or 39.25
points, to 5,648.00 points.
    Reliance Industries shares fell 1.3 percent as
investors booked profits after April-June earnings met forecasts
following a rebound in refining margins. 
    HSBC cut Reliance to 'underweight' from 'neutral' saying the
Indian energy conglomerate was unlikely to sustain the jump in
refining margins, while also citing concerns about the recent
rally in share prices. 
    Since its first-quarter earnings results on July 20,
Reliance shares had surged 13.9 percent as of Monday.
    Tata Motors was also among the top decliners,
ending down 2.6 percent, after sales for key unit Jaguar Land
Rover fell 4 percent in September, marking the first monthly
decline since July 2011. 
    Mahindra & Mahindra shares fell 3.8 percent after
Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to 'neutral' from
'outperform' saying the Indian auto maker's product cycle in
utility vehicles will peak, while also pointing to its
lower-than-expected tractor sales. 
    Cement stocks were hit by profit-taking ahead of a slew of
earnings results due on Thursday. ACC fell 2.9 percent
after surging 13.8 percent s i nce the start of September. 
    Ambuja Cements shares fell 2.4 percent after
surging 15.8 percent in the same period.
    Cement shares had gained on hopes of pick up in sales as
construction activity pick up after monsoon season ends in
October.       
    However, among gainers, Maruti Suzuki shares
gained 2.15 percent after introducing a cheaper, more powerful
and fuel-efficient version of its Alto at a base price of
244,000 rupees ($4,600), which analysts say could boost its
sales. 
    Axis Bank rose 2.4 percent after posting a 22.2
percent jump in July-September earnings. 
    
 (Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael
Nam)

