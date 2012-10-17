FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian shares end up; HDFC, Infosys gain
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 17, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

Indian shares end up; HDFC, Infosys gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares provisionally edged
higher on Wednesday as Infosys recovered from recent falls,
while Housing Development Finance Corp rose on market talk MSCI
would increase the weighting of the mortgage lender in its
indexes. 
    HDFC gained 1.2 percent on market talk MSCI will
increase the weighting of the stock to account for the recent
stake sale from Carlyle Group, which has increased the free
floating shares.
    Infosys shares rose 0.6 percent, after falling 7
percent in the previous three sessions following disappointment
over its earnings outlook.   
    The BSE index provisionally gained 0.11 percent, 
while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.22 percent.
     

 (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.