Indian shares gain ahead of festival season
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 18, 2012 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

Indian shares gain ahead of festival season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Thursday as
auto makers such as Tata Motors and property developers rose on
hopes for increased sales of big ticket items during the looming
festival season, while lenders also gained on hope for increased
retail loan demand. 
    State Bank of India gained 2.7 percent, while HDFC
Bank rose 1.3 percent.   
    Tata Motors rose 2.1 percent, while two-wheeler
maker Hero MotoCorp added 1.9 percent    
     The BSE index provisionally gained 0.93 percent,
while the 50-share NSE index ended up 1.03 percent.
 

 (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
