Indian shares fall; Reliance falls, ITC gains

MUMBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Friday as Reliance Industries extended a recent losing run on continued worries about the outlook for its refining margins, but ITC rose to a record high after reporting strong July-September earnings. Reliance Industries fell 1.05 percent, but ITC shares gained 2 percent after earlier hitting a record high at 299.00 rupees. The BSE index provisionally fell 0.58 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 0.6 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)