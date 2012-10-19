FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares fall; Reliance falls, ITC gains
October 19, 2012
October 19, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

Indian shares fall; Reliance falls, ITC gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Friday as
Reliance Industries extended a recent losing run on continued
worries about the outlook for its refining margins, but ITC rose
to a record high after reporting strong July-September earnings.
    Reliance Industries fell 1.05 percent, but ITC
 shares gained 2 percent after earlier hitting a record
high at 299.00 rupees.
    The BSE index provisionally fell 0.58 percent, 
while the 50-share NSE index ended down 0.6 percent.

 (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)


