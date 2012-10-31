FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares gain; autos, drug makers rally
October 31, 2012

Indian shares gain; autos, drug makers rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Wednesday,
recovering from steep falls in the previous session, as auto
makers such as Maruti Suzuki rose on hopes sales would rebound,
while drug makers including Glenmark extended a recent rally on
the back of robust earnings. 
    Maruti Suzuki shares gained 3.43 percent, while
Tata Motors rose 2.8 percent. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
 surged 8.4 percent.
    The BSE index provisionally rose 0.37 percent, 
while the 50-share NSE index added 0.39 percent.  

 (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
