Indian shares gain; autos, drug makers rally

MUMBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Wednesday, recovering from steep falls in the previous session, as auto makers such as Maruti Suzuki rose on hopes sales would rebound, while drug makers including Glenmark extended a recent rally on the back of robust earnings. Maruti Suzuki shares gained 3.43 percent, while Tata Motors rose 2.8 percent. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals surged 8.4 percent. The BSE index provisionally rose 0.37 percent, while the 50-share NSE index added 0.39 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)