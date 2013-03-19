FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian shares hit by political concerns, cenbank statement
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 19, 2013 / 10:12 AM / 5 years ago

Indian shares hit by political concerns, cenbank statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell the most
this month on Tuesday after the withdrawal of key ally from the
ruling coalition raised doubts about the fate of the
government's reforms and after the central bank stuck to a
cautious stance on monetary policy.
    Banking stocks fell after Reserve Bank of India cut interest
rates by 25 basis points but left the cash reserve ratio, a key
liquidity tool, unchanged. The RBI also stuck to a cautious tone
on future rate cuts.
    ICICI Bank provisionally fell 2 percent, while
State Bank of India retreated 1.9 percent.
    The BSE index provisionally fell 1.45 percent, its
biggest daily percentage fall since Feb. 28, while the 50-share
NSE index ended down 1.5 percent. 

 (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.