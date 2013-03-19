Indian shares hit by political concerns, cenbank statement

MUMBAI, March 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell the most this month on Tuesday after the withdrawal of key ally from the ruling coalition raised doubts about the fate of the government's reforms and after the central bank stuck to a cautious stance on monetary policy. Banking stocks fell after Reserve Bank of India cut interest rates by 25 basis points but left the cash reserve ratio, a key liquidity tool, unchanged. The RBI also stuck to a cautious tone on future rate cuts. ICICI Bank provisionally fell 2 percent, while State Bank of India retreated 1.9 percent. The BSE index provisionally fell 1.45 percent, its biggest daily percentage fall since Feb. 28, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)