Indian shares fall for 4th day; banks extend declines

MUMBAI, March 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell for a fourth day to two-week lows on Wednesday on continued worries after a regional party withdrew from the ruling coalition, and lingering doubts about how aggressively the central bank will cut interest rates this year. Bank shares were among the leading decliners for the day. ICICI Bank Ltd provisionally lost 2.5 percent, while State Bank of India falls 3.9 percent. The BSE index provisionally fell 0.5 percent to its lowest close since March 4. The 50-share NSE index ended down 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)