Indian shares fall for 4th day; banks extend declines
March 20, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

Indian shares fall for 4th day; banks extend declines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell for a fourth
day to two-week lows on Wednesday on continued worries after a
regional party withdrew from the ruling coalition, and lingering
doubts about how aggressively the central bank will cut interest
rates this year.
    Bank shares were among the leading decliners for the day.
ICICI Bank Ltd provisionally lost 2.5 percent, while
State Bank of India falls 3.9 percent.
    The BSE index provisionally fell 0.5 percent to its
lowest close since March 4. The 50-share NSE index ended
down 0.9 percent.

 (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)

