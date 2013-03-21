FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Indian shares fall for 5th consecutive session; Tata Motors falls
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 21, 2013 / 10:10 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Indian shares fall for 5th consecutive session; Tata Motors falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to say the close is the lowest in
nearly four months, not five)
    MUMBAI, March 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Thursday
for a fifth consecutive session to their lowest close in nearly
four months as Tata Motors slumped due to fears about China's
new fuel norms, while broader sentiment stayed weak because of
concerns about political instability.
    Tata Motors Ltd shares slumped 4.2 percent on
worries China's new fuel norms would impact sales at unit Jaguar
Land Rover. 
    However, recent under-performers gained. ICICI Bank Ltd
 rose 3.1 percent, while Bharti Airtel Ltd 
gained 6 percent.
    The BSE index provisionally fell 0.61 percent to
its lowest close since November 26. The 50-share NSE index
 ended down 0.63 percent.
    

 (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.