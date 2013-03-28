RPT-Indian shares gain on value buying on derivatives expiry day

(Repeats to attach to alert) MUMBAI, March 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose for a second consecutive session on Thursday as recent under-performers such as ICICI Bank gained ahead of the expiry of derivatives at the end of the session and as technology shares gained on hopes about their upcoming quarterly results. ICICI Bank Ltd rose 2.4 percent, while Infosys Ltd shares gained 1.25 percent ahead of its January-March earnings results due on April 12. The BSE index provisionally gained 0.88 percent, after earlier hitting its lowest intraday level since Nov. 26, 2012. The 50-share NSE index ended up 0.73 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)