FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Indian shares gain on value buying on derivatives expiry day
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 28, 2013 / 10:10 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-Indian shares gain on value buying on derivatives expiry day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alert)
    MUMBAI, March 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose for a second
consecutive session on Thursday as recent under-performers such
as ICICI Bank gained ahead of the expiry of derivatives at the
end of the session and as technology shares gained on hopes
about their upcoming quarterly results. 
    ICICI Bank Ltd rose 2.4 percent, while Infosys Ltd
 shares gained 1.25 percent ahead of its January-March
earnings results due on April 12. 
    The BSE index provisionally gained 0.88 percent,
after earlier hitting its lowest intraday level since Nov. 26,
2012. The 50-share NSE index ended up 0.73 percent.    

 (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.