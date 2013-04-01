FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian shares gain on 1st day of new fiscal yr; Infosys, L&T lead
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
April 1, 2013 / 10:07 AM / 5 years ago

Indian shares gain on 1st day of new fiscal yr; Infosys, L&T lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares provisionally
gained on Monday, the first trading session  of a new fiscal
year, as Infosys gained on optimism about its fourth quarter
earnings, while Larsen & Toubro gained after winning a $1
billion power plant order. 
    Infosys Ltd gained 1.7 percent ahead of its
January-March results due on April 12. Larsen & Toubro Ltd
 rose 2.2 percent after announcing winning a 56.89
billion rupees ($1.05 billion) order.
    The BSE index provisionally gained 0.05 percent,
while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.38 percent.  
($1 = 54.3500 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.