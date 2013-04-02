FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares gain for 4th day; Reliance, Sun Pharma lead
April 2, 2013 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

Indian shares gain for 4th day; Reliance, Sun Pharma lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched higher for
the fourth session on Tuesday with select blue-chips including
Reliance Industries gaining on optimism about delivering good
numbers while Sun Pharmaceuticals rose after a report of a price
hike by a unit. 
    Reliance Industries gained 2.14 percent while Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries ended 5 percent higher.
    Reliance Communications Ltd gained 16.9 percent
after signing a 12-billion-rupee pact with Reliance Jio
Infocomm, a unit of Reliance Industries.
    The BSE index provisionally gained 0.93 percent,
while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.77 percent.

 (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Anand Basu)

