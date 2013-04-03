FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Indian shares snap winning streak; autos, L&T hit
April 3, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Indian shares snap winning streak; autos, L&T hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Larsen & Toubro name in first paragraph, spelling of winning)

MUMBAI, April 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares snapped a four-day winning streak on Wednesday to post their biggest falls in two weeks as auto shares such as Tata Motors were hit by weak March sales, while recent outperformers such as Larsen & Toubro retreated.

Continued political uncertainty and worries about early elections also weighed on market sentiment, dealers said.

Tata Motors Ltd shares fell 3.6 percent, while Larsen & Toubro Ltd shares fell 2.7 percent after adding 4.3 percent in the previous four sessions.

The BSE index provisionally fell 1.4 percent, posting its biggest daily percentage fall since March 19 and erasing a good chunk of its 1.9 percent gain over the past four previous trading sessions

The 50-share NSE index ended down 1.31 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)

