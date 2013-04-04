FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares slump; banks, technology shares hit
April 4, 2013 / 10:12 AM / in 4 years

Indian shares slump; banks, technology shares hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares extended losses on
Thursday on worries that foreign fund inflows may drop on
continued political uncertainty and likely muted earnings from
companies. 
    Technology and banking shares led the fall.
    Infosys Ltd was down 3 percent and Tata
Consultancy Services Ltd fell 2.3 percent. 
    Among lenders, ICICI Bank Ltd was down 2.2 percent
while State Bank of India fell 1.7 percent.
    The BSE index provisionally fell 1.56 percent,
while the 50-share NSE index ended down 1.73 percent.

 (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
