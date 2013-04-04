FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares hit 4-month closing low; banks, technology fall
April 4, 2013 / 11:11 AM / 4 years ago

Indian shares hit 4-month closing low; banks, technology fall

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* BSE ends down 1.55 pct; NSE 1.73 lower
    * BSE, NSE end below 200-day moving average
    * Coal India gains on govt stake sale report

    By Manoj Dharra
    MUMBAI, April 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell to an
over-four-month closing low on Thursday on worries that foreign
fund inflows may drop on continued political uncertainty and
likely muted earnings from companies.
    Technology shares led the losses as economic data from the
United States, the biggest outsourcing market for Indian
technology companies, pointed to a weak jobs market. Bank shares
traded lower a day after data showed 2012/13 loan growth fell
below the central bank's projection on slow demand.
    The 50-share NSE index and the benchmark BSE index
 broke below their the 200-day moving average, a key
technical support. 
    Market participants are increasingly jittery that the
current domestic economic and political situation can spark a
broader sell-off by overseas investors who have pumped in above
$10 billion so far this year.
    "FIIs can choose other markets which are doing way better
than India. In the short run, India may go out of flavour as the
government needs to follow through on the announcements it has
made," said Sandip Sabharwal, chief executive - portfolio
management services at brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher.
     The BSE index fell 1.55 percent, or 291.94 points, to
18,509.70, posting its biggest daily percentage fall since Feb.
26, and lowest close since Nov. 23, 2012.
    The broader NSE index ended down 1.73 percent, or
98.15 points, to 5,574.75, posting its biggest daily fall since
Feb. 28.
    Market participants believe some reversal of flows in the
near term may happen unless steps are followed on economic
revival and monetary policy becomes supportive of growth.      
    Technology shares fell, with Infosys Ltd ending 3
percent lower, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fell
2.3 percent.
    Bank shares also fell a day after data showed advances
increased at a slower pace in 2012/13 compared with a year
earlier, and fell short of the central bank's projection, hurt
by lower demand for credit from companies in a slowing economy.
 
    ICICI Bank Ltd fell 2.2 percent, HDFC Bank Ltd
 declined 1.2 percent and State Bank of India 
ended 1.8 percent lower.
    Bharti Airtel Ltd's shares fell 2.6 percent after
a panel of judges at India's Delhi High Court set aside on
Thursday the court's earlier order that had halted the execution
of a government ban on the company's 3G service pacts with rival
carriers.    
    However, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd shares gained
2.8 percent after the company launched Zoledronic Acid injection
in the United States. 
    Shares in Coal India Ltd rose 3 percent after
Bloomberg News reported that the government plans to raise 200
billion rupees ($3.67 billion) by selling part of its stake in
the company. 

 (Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand
Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
