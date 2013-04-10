FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares end 5-day losing streak; tech shares gain
April 10, 2013

Indian shares end 5-day losing streak; tech shares gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares rebounded on
Wednesday from a seven-month closing low to post their first
gain in six sessions led by advances in technology shares such
as Infosys ahead of their quarterly results and by rebounding
blue chips such as Larsen & Toubro.
    Infosys Ltd rose 1.4 percent, while Larsen &
Toubro Ltd rose 1.9 percent. 
    The BSE index provisionally rose 0.93 percent,
while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.97 percent. Both
indexes rebounded from their lowest close since Sept. 13, 2012
in the previous session.

 (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)

