Indian shares fall; banks retreat ahead of cenbank decision

MUMBAI, July 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell to their lowest close since early June as banks retreated on expectations the Reserve Bank of India will keep interest rates on hold next week, while ITC fell after cigarette volume growth dipped in the latest quarter.

HDFC bank fell 1.6 percent, while State bank of India fell 2.5 percent.

ITC shares lost 1.8 percent.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 1.22 percent to 16,639.82 points, the lowest close since June 6.

The 50-share NSE index declined 1.3 percent to end at 5,043 points.