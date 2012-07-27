FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian shares rally; ICICI Bank leads rally in private lenders
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 27, 2012 / 10:18 AM / 5 years ago

Indian shares rally; ICICI Bank leads rally in private lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares rallied on Friday led by gains in private lenders after ICICI Bank posted strong earnings, with broader sentiment bolstered by higher Asian shares after the ECB signalled resolve to tackle the euro zone’s debt crisis.

ICICI Bank rose 2.6 percent after posting a 36.3 percent jump in quarterly profit, its strongest growth in more than a year, helped by robust loan growth, high fee income and better asset quality.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 1.2 percent to 16,839.19 points.

The 50-share NSE index gained 1.13 percent to end at 5,099.85 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.