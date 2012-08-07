FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares rally; finmin raises hopes for rate cuts
#Asia
August 7, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

Indian shares rally; finmin raises hopes for rate cuts

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Indian indexes rise over 1 pct as rate-sensitive stocks
gain
    * BSE touches highest intraday since April 3; IT stocks also
rally
    * Analysts express reservations abt sustained stock rally

    By Manoj Dharra
    MUMBAI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares touched a four-month
high on Tuesday as rate-sensitive companies rallied on hopes the
central bank will be pressured into cutting interest rates after
the finance minister said high borrowing costs were burdening
consumers.
    The session marked the second consecutive gain of over 1
percent for domestic indexes after the comments from
newly-appointed P. Chidambaram on Monday boosted stocks that
would benefit from lower rates such as State Bank of India
. 
    Software service exporters such as Infosys also rallied
after U.S. rival Cognizant Technology Solutions raised
its adjusted full-year profit forecast. 
    Chidambaram's promise for fiscal reforms also helped
sentiment, easing some of the growing worries the government
would delay action, despite facing slowing economic growth and a
worsening global risk environment.
    However, analyst kept a dose of skepticism about whether the
stock gains marked a true turnaround. 
    "Last 2 days have been driven by global cues and
Chidambaram's comments, but the rally have been a surprise 
to many," said Vivek Mahajan, head of research at Aditya Birla
Money.
    "There is some consolidation in offing now. Maybe Nifty
would get support at 5,150, due to running  fiscal deficit
worries and scanty monsoon rains,".        
    The 30-share BSE index rose 1.08 percent to
17,601.78 points after earlier touching its highest intraday
level since April 3.
    The 50-share NSE index gained 1.03 percent to end at
5,336.70 points.
    Interest-rate sensitive stocks gained on hopes the
government would at least push the Reserve Bank of India to use
its monetary lever.
    Auto makers gained as lower rates would bring down financing
costs when purchasing new vehicles. Tata Motors rose
4.3 percent, while Bajaj Auto rose 1.3 percent.
    Bank stocks benefited, helped as well after P. Chidambaram
said the government would shortly announce measures tackling
investments into mutual funds.
    State Bank of India rose 2.1 percent, while ICICI
Bank added 2.1 percent.
    DLF gained 2.8  percent, a day after India's
biggest property company said April-June net profit fell 18
percent because of high interest rates and slowing home sales. 
 
    Among other gainers, IT stocks gained after Cognizant's
upbeat outlook provided some relief after domestic rivals such
as Infosys Ltd had forecast weaker sales due to
slowing global outsourcing spending.
    Tata Consultancy Services gained 2.8 percent, while
 Infosys rose 1.3 percent.
    Jet Airways rose 2.6 percent after Citigroup and CLSA
upgraded the carrier to "buy" from the equivalent of sell
ratings citing expectations for a turnaround in profits. 
 
    Rival Spicejet surged 11.8 percent.
    
 (Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi: Editing by Rafael
Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
