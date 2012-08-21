CORRECTED-Indian shares rise to 5-mth closing high; Infosys gains

(Corrects BSE closing level in 6th paragraph to 17,885.26 points from 17,884.10) * India's BSE index gains 1.1 pct; NSE index up 1 pct * Foreign investors continue to buy domestic stocks * Maruti Suzuki gains after re-opening Manesar plant By Manoj Dharra MUMBAI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose 1.1 percent on Tuesday to their highest close in five months led by Infosys after a U.S. court dismissed a lawsuit from an employee, while consumer good stocks gained on signs of improving rainfalls late in the monsoon season. Shares also benefited from continued global demand for risk assets on hopes the European Central Bank will act to lower Spanish and Italian borrowing costs. The tentative optimism helped send European indices to 13-month highs, with the U.S. S&P 500 remaining at near four-year highs. The improved global sentiment comes despite caution at home about whether the government will announce bold fiscal measures as well as other action to attract foreign investments into sectors such as aviation and retail. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers of 8.98 billion rupees ($161.29 million) in domestic stocks last week, marking a third consecutive week of purchases, and bringing their total for the year to about $10.41 billion. "Market appears in a bullish trend. Political and economic scenario at present doesn't permit government of India to take any bold steps. In spite of that, market is showing signs of improvement and breached 5,400, which is moving purely on FIIs inflows." India's BSE index rose 1.1 percent to 17,885.26 points, its highest close since March 14. The 50-share NSE index rose 1.02 percent to end at 5,421.00 points. Despite the gains, plenty of other caution remains amid continued signs of slowing economic growth during a period of high inflation. Data on Tuesday showed India's annual consumer price inflation slowed slightly in July to 9.86 percent, but a drought in parts of the country pushed food prices higher. Among gainers on Tuesday, Infosys rose 2.5 percent after a U.S court dismissed harassment charges filed by a U.S. employee, providing a win for the company in its biggest market. Television reports cited the chief executive of the software services exporter saying harassment claims by a second whistleblower in the United States were also unfounded. Consumer good and auto shares rose after heavy rains hit some of the parched parts of the country, easing fears of a repeat of the widespread drought that gripped three years ago. Hindustan Unilever rose 2 percent, while Godrej Consumer products gained 4.4 percent. Tractor maker Mahindra & Mahindra shares rose 2.1 percent, continuing to benefit as well after April-June earnings earlier this month showed strong demand for its utility vehicles. Maruti Suzuki, shares gained 0.9 percent after it reopened its Manesar factory on Tuesday under a heavy police presence. A deadly riot had shut the plant more than a month ago and cost the company more than $250 million in lost output. However, Bharti Airtel shares fell 1.4 percent after Morgan Stanley downgraded the wireless service provider to "equal-weight" from "overweight", citing concerns traffic growth was coming at the expense of profit margins. FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro rises on ECB bond-buying speculation * Euro zone policy hopes, supply worries boost oil * Optimism on Greece, ECB, lifts shares, euro * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data ($1 = 55.6750 Indian rupees) (Editing by Rafael Nam)