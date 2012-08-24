Indian shares end down on banks; gains for 4th week in a row

MUMBAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Friday led by lenders such as ICICI bank after the central bank again indicated reluctance to ease interest rates despite slowing economic growth, though indexes still posted a fourth consecutive weekly gain.

ICICI Bank fell 2.06 percent, while State Bank of India declined 1.1 percent.

India’s benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.31 percent, but rose 0.6 percent for the week.

The 50-share NSE index declined a provisional 0.53 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)