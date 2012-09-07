FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian shares end up; blue chipS rally
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 7, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

Indian shares end up; blue chipS rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares provisionally closed higher on Friday tracking a rally in global shares, led by gains in blue-chip shares such as Reliance Industries that gained after CLSA raised its target price.

Banks shares also gained on hopes the central bank may cut rates on Sept. 17 if the government announces reform measures next week.

ICICI Bank gains 4.6 percent, while Reliance Industries gains 3.3 percent.

India’s benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 2.01 percent. The 50-share NSE index ended up 1.98 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.