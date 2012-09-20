FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares falter; political instability raises reform fears
#Asia
September 20, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

Indian shares falter; political instability raises reform fears

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* BSE falls 0.79 pct, NSE falls 0.82 pct
    * Political instability sparks worries about reforms
    * Oil stocks still gain on crude price slump

    MUMBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares posted their
biggest daily fall this month on Thursday as worries the
government would backtrack on big ticket reforms hit retailers
and lenders after a key partner of the ruling coalition withdrew
its support.
    The Trinamool Congress' departure over its opposition to the
recent hike in fuel prices and the action to open the
supermarket sector to foreign investments left the government
with a minority in Parliament.
    Fears the government would roll back some of the measures
rose as a result, especially as India was hit by a national
strike over the reforms on Thursday.    
    Stock had surged 2.9 percent over Friday and Monday to their
highest in 14 months following the back-to-back policy
announcements from the government, while foreign investors had
pumped in 62.62 billion Indian rupees in net inflows over the
previous three sessions.
    "It is imperative for the government to go through reforms.
In fact market is expecting more reforms in coming days," said
K. R. Bharat, managing director at Advent Advisors.
    "I think the government would last, although a lot of
political posturing would be done by various parties. Market may
remain jittery for a while as it sees through the political
posturing, before making further move on the upside,".
    India's benchmark BSE index fell 0.79 percent, or
146.76 points, to 18,349.25 points, marking its biggest daily
percentage fall since Aug. 29 and its second consecutive losing
session.
    The 50-share NSE index declined 0.82 percent, or 
45.80 points, to end at 5,554.25 points.
    Still, the government is expected to stand its ground
despite the loss of Trinamool's support, although Congress Party
sources told Reuters a partial reduction in diesel prices was
being considered.  
    Retail stocks fell nonetheless retreating some after the
sector surged when the government allowed foreign direct
investment into the multi-brand retail sector.
    Pantaloon Retail fell as much as 10.5 percent at
one point, before ending the day down 2.9 percent. The retailer
is partly owned by Future Group, which operates the Big Bazaar
hypermarket chain, and had surged 27.3 percent on Friday and
Monday.
    Trent fell 3.4 percent.
    Banks fell as any signs of rollback on fiscal reforms could
dent expectations for interest rate cuts from the Reserve Bank
of India.
    Central bank have implied the government would need to take
fiscal measures before considering lowering the key lending
rate.
    ICICI Bank fell 2.5 percent, though shares are
still up 13.3 percent for the month, while State Bank of India
 fell 1.2 percent.
    Reliance Industries fell 2.7 percent, hit for a
second session by profit-taking, following the powerful rally
seen after the Federal Reserve announced a new asset purchase
programme.
    The stock was also weighed down after Kotak Institutional
Equities downgraded Reliance to "sell" from "reduce", saying the
recent run-up in shares was not justified by fundamentals or the
outlook for refining margins.   
    Suzlon Energy fell 3.8 percent after the wind
turbine maker said on Tuesday it plans to extend the maturity of
convertible bonds due in October by four months, looking for
more time to raise funds to meet the redemptions.
 
    However, state-owned oil stocks rose, despite the
possibility of a rollback in diesel prices, as oil prices
 slumped after Saudi Arabia said earlier this week it
would take steps to moderate oil prices. 
    Bharat Petroleum Corp gained 2.3 percent, while
Hindustan Petroleum Corp rose 3.6 percent. 

 (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
