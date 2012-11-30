FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares end up; banks lead rally
#Financials
November 30, 2012 / 10:17 AM / 5 years ago

Indian shares end up; banks lead rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares provisionally ended
higher for the fourth day in a row after weak GDP data raised
hopes of some monetary easing at the next central bank meeting
on Dec. 18.
    Major banks led the gains, with ICICI Bank rising
1.5 percent, while State Bank of India and mortgage
lender HDFC gaining 1.86 percent each.
    Recent underperformers ONGC rose 4.4 percent,
while BHEL gained 5.2 percent.
    The BSE index provisionally rose 0.76 percent, and
the NSE index added 0.94 percent.

 (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
