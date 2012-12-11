FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian shares hit by profit-taking after hitting 23-month high
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 11, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

Indian shares hit by profit-taking after hitting 23-month high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - India's main NSE index edged
lower on Tuesday after earlier hitting a nearly two-year high as
investors booked profits after data showing a continued high
trade deficit renewed concerns about the current account
deficit.
    Export-driven technology shares were among the leading
decliners, with Tata Consultancy Services falling 1.5
percent, while Infosys lost 0.9 percent. 
    The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended down 0.17
percent after earlier hitting its highest since Jan. 7, 2011.
    The BSE index lost 0.12 percent after earlier
hitting its highest since April 27, 2011.




 (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.