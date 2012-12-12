FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares edge lower; Hindustan Unilever falls
December 12, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

Indian shares edge lower; Hindustan Unilever falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - India's BSE index fell for a
fourth consecutive session on Wednesday as Hindustan Unilever
was hit by worries it will face higher royalty payments, but
non-banking financials rose after the government reached an
agreement with the opposition over a banking amendment bill seen
benefitting the sector.
    Hindustan Unilever fell 3 percent, but L&T Finance
Holdings gained 5 percent, while Reliance Capital
 added 3.8 percent.  
    The BSE index provisionally fell 0.25 percent,
while the NSE index  fell 0.18 percent.

 (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)

