Indian shares fall; Infosys, Reliance hit on derivatives expiry
December 27, 2012 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

Indian shares fall; Infosys, Reliance hit on derivatives expiry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Thursday as
recent out-performers such as Reliance Industries were hit by
profit-booking, while technology stocks such as Infosys fell due
to concerns about their profit outlooks ahead of the expiry of
derivatives at the end of the session. 
    Reliance Industries shares fell 1.2 percent lower
and Infosys lost 0.9 percent.
    The BSE index provisionally fell 0.4 percent, while
the NSE index fell 0.6 percent.
    

 (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
