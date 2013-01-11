FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian shares fall ahead of inflation; Infosys surges
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
January 11, 2013 / 10:12 AM / in 5 years

Indian shares fall ahead of inflation; Infosys surges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Friday as
caution ahead of inflation data next week hit banks such as
State Bank of India and spurred profit-taking in recent
outperformers such as ONGC.
    However, Infosys Ltd provisionally surged 16.8
percent, potentially posting its biggest daily percentage gain,
after reporting a stronger-than-expected October-December profit
and raising its annual revenue forecast.    
    State Bank of India fell 2.1 percent, while Oil and
Natural Gas Corp Ltd fell 3.3 percent.
    The BSE index provisionally ended down 0.38
percent, while the NSE index lost 0.43 percent.
    
    
  

 (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.