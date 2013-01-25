FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India shares post biggest daily gain in 2 wks on rate cut hopes
#Financials
January 25, 2013

India shares post biggest daily gain in 2 wks on rate cut hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares posted their
biggest daily percentage gain in almost two weeks on Friday, as
interest-rate sensitive stocks such as State Bank of India rose
on expectations the central bank will ease monetary policy next
week. 
    Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gained 4.2 percent after
posting its first quarterly profit increase in 18 months.
    State Bank of India rose 2.4 percent, while
property developer DLF Ltd gained 3 percent. 
    The BSE index provisionally rose 0.96 percent,
posting its biggest gain since Jan. 14. The 50-share NSE index
 gained 0.92 percent.

 (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
