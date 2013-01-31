Indian shares fall on derivatives expiry day; ICICI hit

MUMBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Thursday as ICICI Bank was hit by profit-booking after beating forecasts with its quarterly earnings, while the expiry of January derivatives kept trading volatile towards the end of the session. ICICI Bank shares fell 1.93 percent after gaining 6.5 percent this month as of Wednesday's close. Punjab National Bank gained 10.24 percent, while Union Bank of India shares ended up 6.7 percent after reporting improving asset quality in their October-December quarterly earnings. The BSE index provisionally fell 0.53 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 0.37 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)