Indian shares fall on derivatives expiry day; ICICI hit
January 31, 2013 / 10:07 AM / 5 years ago

Indian shares fall on derivatives expiry day; ICICI hit

MUMBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Thursday as
ICICI Bank was hit by profit-booking after beating
forecasts with its quarterly earnings, while the expiry of
January derivatives kept trading volatile towards the end of the
session. 
    ICICI Bank shares fell 1.93 percent after gaining
6.5 percent this month as of Wednesday's close.
    Punjab National Bank gained 10.24 percent, while
Union Bank of India shares ended up 6.7 percent after
reporting improving asset quality in their October-December
quarterly earnings.  
    The BSE index provisionally fell 0.53 percent,
while the 50-share NSE index ended down 0.37 percent. 

 
      

 (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
