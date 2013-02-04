FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian shares ended near 3-week low; BOB, IDFC fall
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 4, 2013 / 10:12 AM / 5 years ago

Indian shares ended near 3-week low; BOB, IDFC fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares provisionally fell
for a fourth consecutive session to a three-week low on Monday
after disappointing quarterly earnings hit Bank of Baroda and
IDFC, while investors continued to book profits in recent
outperformers such as ONGC.
    Bank of Baroda shares dropped 7.72 percent, while
IDFC Ltd shares lost 5.4 percent. Oil and Natural Gas
Corp Ltd fell 2 percent after surging 26.8 percent in
January.
    The BSE index provisionally ended down 0.23
percent, the lowest close since Jan. 11.
    The 50-share NSE index fell 0.19 percent.

 (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.