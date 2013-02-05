FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India shares extend recent falls; ITC, ICICI bank decline
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 5, 2013 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

India shares extend recent falls; ITC, ICICI bank decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Tuesday for
the fifth session in the past six sessions as renewed worries
about the euro zone hit global markets, spurring continued
profit-taking in recent out-performers such as ITC and ICICI
Bank.    
    Cigarette maker ITC Ltd fell 1.3 percent, after
gaining 7.3 percent in January. ICICI Bank Ltd shares
fell 1.4 percent, its third fall in four sessions.
    The BSE index declined 0.42 percent, while the
50-share NSE index lost 0.51 percent. 

 (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.