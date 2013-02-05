India shares extend recent falls; ITC, ICICI bank decline

MUMBAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Tuesday for the fifth session in the past six sessions as renewed worries about the euro zone hit global markets, spurring continued profit-taking in recent out-performers such as ITC and ICICI Bank. Cigarette maker ITC Ltd fell 1.3 percent, after gaining 7.3 percent in January. ICICI Bank Ltd shares fell 1.4 percent, its third fall in four sessions. The BSE index declined 0.42 percent, while the 50-share NSE index lost 0.51 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)