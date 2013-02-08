FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares hit 2013 lows; Mahindra & Mahindra, ACC fall
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 8, 2013 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

Indian shares hit 2013 lows; Mahindra & Mahindra, ACC fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Friday for a
seventh consecutive session to the lowest close this year as
Mahindra & Mahindra as well as cement makers such as Ambuja and
ACC retreated after earnings missed estimates.
    Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd shares fell 1.3 percent,
Ambuja Cements Ltd dropped 5.5 percent, while ACC Ltd
 lost 3.7 percent. 
    The BSE index provisionally fell 0.58 percent,
falling to its lowest close since Dec. 31, 2012. The
seven-session losing streak was the longest since the falls seen
in November 2011.
    The 50-share NSE index ended down 0.59 percent. 

 (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)

