Indian shares hit 2013 lows; Mahindra & Mahindra, ACC fall

MUMBAI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Friday for a seventh consecutive session to the lowest close this year as Mahindra & Mahindra as well as cement makers such as Ambuja and ACC retreated after earnings missed estimates. Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd shares fell 1.3 percent, Ambuja Cements Ltd dropped 5.5 percent, while ACC Ltd lost 3.7 percent. The BSE index provisionally fell 0.58 percent, falling to its lowest close since Dec. 31, 2012. The seven-session losing streak was the longest since the falls seen in November 2011. The 50-share NSE index ended down 0.59 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)