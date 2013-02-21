FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares falter; banks hit
#Financials
February 21, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

Indian shares falter; banks hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares posted their
biggest fall since May 2012 as bank shares such as ICICI Bank
 fell a day after RBI data showed loan growth was still
a concern and on weakness in global shares due to worries over
Fed slowing its bond buying program.
    ICICI Bank shares fell 3.83 percent while State Bank of
India was down 2 percent. 
    The BSE index provisionally fell 1.69 percent,
posting its biggest daily fall since 16 May, 2012 when the index
fell 1.8 percent.
    The 50-share NSE index slips 0.82 percent.

 (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
