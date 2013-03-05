FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares post biggest gains in 3-mths on rate cut hopes
March 5, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

Indian shares post biggest gains in 3-mths on rate cut hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares posted on Tuesday
their biggest daily percentage gains this year on growing hopes
the central bank will cut interest rates later this month, which
boosted rate-sensitive stocks such as ICICI Bank and Tata
Motors.
    ICICI Bank Ltd provisionally gained 2.96 percent,
while Tata Motors Ltd ended up 4.1 percent.
    The BSE index provisionally rose 1.32 percent,
while the 50-share NSE index rose 1.45 percent, posting
their biggest daily gains since Nov. 29.

 (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
