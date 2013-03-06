FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares advance for 2nd consecutive day on L&T, tech
March 6, 2013 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

Indian shares advance for 2nd consecutive day on L&T, tech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares gained for a
second consecutive session on Wednesday as signs of an improving
U.S. economy and a weakening rupee boosted software services
exporters, while Larsen & Toubro gained after Goldman Sachs
upgraded the stock to "buy."
    Infosys Ltd provisionally gained 1.74 percent,
while Larsen & Toubro Ltd added 2.9 percent. 
    The BSE index provisionally rose 0.67 percent, 
while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.6 percent. 

 (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
