Indian shares fall for 2nd day; reform worries weigh

MUMBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell for a second consecutive session on Thursday as retailers and lenders fell after a key coalition partner of the ruling government withdrew its support, raising worries political instability would threaten reforms. ICICI Bank fell a provisional 2.7 percent while Pantaloon Retail fell 3.2 percent. India's benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.97 percent, while the 50-share NSE index declined 0.82 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)