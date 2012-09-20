FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares fall for 2nd day; reform worries weigh
September 20, 2012 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

Indian shares fall for 2nd day; reform worries weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell for a second
consecutive session on Thursday as retailers and lenders fell
after a key coalition partner of the ruling government withdrew
its support, raising worries political instability would
threaten reforms.
    ICICI Bank fell a provisional 2.7 percent while
Pantaloon Retail fell 3.2 percent. 
    India's benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.97
percent, while the 50-share NSE index declined 0.82
percent.

 (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)

