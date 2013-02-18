Indian shares edge higher, recovering from 2013 lows

MUMBAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Monday, marginally recovering after hitting their 2013 lows in the previous session, as recent under-performers such as Larsen & Toubro Ltd rose, while DLF gained after an executive told analysts earnings would improve. DLF Ltd shares gained 4.95 percent, while L&T shares rose 1.8 percent after falling 6.35 percent this month as of Friday's close. The BSE index provisionally rose 0.15 percent after hitting on Friday its lowest close since Dec. 31. The 50-share NSE index rose 0.18 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)