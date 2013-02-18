FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares edge higher, recovering from 2013 lows
February 18, 2013 / 10:12 AM / 5 years ago

Indian shares edge higher, recovering from 2013 lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on
Monday, marginally recovering after hitting their 2013 lows in
the previous session, as recent under-performers such as Larsen
& Toubro Ltd rose, while DLF gained after an executive told
analysts earnings would improve.
    DLF Ltd shares gained 4.95 percent, while L&T
shares rose 1.8 percent after falling 6.35 percent this month as
of Friday's close. 
    The BSE index provisionally rose 0.15 percent after
hitting on Friday its lowest close since Dec. 31. 
    The 50-share NSE index rose 0.18 percent.    

 (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)

