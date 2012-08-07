FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares rise to 4-month high on hopes for lower rates
August 7, 2012 / 9:11 AM / in 5 years

Indian shares rise to 4-month high on hopes for lower rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose to their highest level since April 3 on hopes the central bank will be pressured into lowering interest rates after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said high borrowing costs were burdening consumers.

Stocks sensitive to interest rates led gains: Tata Motors rose 3.8 percent, while State Bank of India gained 2.4 percent.

India’s benchmark BSE index rose to as high as 17,637.80 points, and was last up 1.28 percent at 17,635.48 points. The 50-share NSE index gained 1.25 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)

