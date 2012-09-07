FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares extend gains; blue chip lead
September 7, 2012 / 10:01 AM / 5 years ago

Indian shares extend gains; blue chip lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares extend gains on
Friday, tracking global markets after the ECB's commitment to
bond-buying plan, although hopes for any immediate hike in fuel
prices were dashed raising questions about the reform prospects
in the near-term.
    Reliance Industries up 3.3 percent, while ICICI
Bank rose 4.7 percent.
    India's benchmark BSE index rose 2.01 percent at
17,696.32 points, the 50-share NSE index climbed 2.03
percent to 5,345.10

 (Reporting By Manoj Dharra and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by
Anand Basu)

