Indian shares extend gains; blue chip lead

MUMBAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares extend gains on Friday, tracking global markets after the ECB's commitment to bond-buying plan, although hopes for any immediate hike in fuel prices were dashed raising questions about the reform prospects in the near-term. Reliance Industries up 3.3 percent, while ICICI Bank rose 4.7 percent. India's benchmark BSE index rose 2.01 percent at 17,696.32 points, the 50-share NSE index climbed 2.03 percent to 5,345.10 (Reporting By Manoj Dharra and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)