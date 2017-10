MUMBAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares provisionally ended up on Monday, led by gains in export-driven technology shares such as Infosys following weakness in the rupee, while airline shares such as Jet Airways surged on stake sale talks.

Infosys rose 1.6 percent, Jet Airways rose 9.88 percent, while SpiceJet gained 13 percent.

The BSE index provisionally ended up 0.17 percent, while the NSE index also gained 0.17 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)