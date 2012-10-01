FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares gain; hopes high for infrastructure sector
#Asia
October 1, 2012 / 11:51 AM / in 5 years

Indian shares gain; hopes high for infrastructure sector

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* BSE ends 0.33 pct up, NSE also adds 0.33
    * Cement shares hit new record highs
    * India may amend controversial tax rules
    * Indian markets will be shut on Tuesday

 (Updates closing prices, adds details, background)
    By Manoj Dharra
    MUMBAI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday to
their highest close since July 2011 as construction and other
infrastructure-related stocks such as IVRCL rose on expectations
the government would continue to promote projects in the sector.
    Auto makers gained, as well, after posting
studier-than-expected September sales, while software services
exporters such as Infosys recovered from recent falls.
    Data showing the current account deficit in the April-June
quarter narrowed from a record in the previous quarter also
boosted sentiment, especially as the report on Friday also
showed a steep fall in gold imports. 
    Investors will now be on the lookout for additional action
from the government, after a slew of reforms last month sparked
a rally in stock markets. 
    India could consider amending controversial rules on tax
avoidance for foreign investors in 20 days, the finance minister
said on Monday, potentially ending months of uncertainty that
had hurt confidence. 
    "Markets are positively poised in the near-term as sentiment
in the market and corporates has suddenly improved. Incremental
growth depends a lot on confidence, too," said Sandip Sabharwal,
CEO of portfolio management services at Prabhudas Lilladher.
    "Events that can create volatility would largely be from
euro zone."
    India's benchmark BSE index rose 0.33 percent, or
61.17 points, to end at 18,823.91, marking its highest close
since July 25, 2011. 
    The 50-share NSE index gained 0.27 percent, or 15.50
points, to 5,718.80 points, marking its highest close since July
7, 2011.
    Indian markets will be shut on Tuesday for a public holiday.
    Infrastructure-related stocks gained after the finance
minister said India will allow insurance companies to invest in
projects, which may help meet big funding requirements in the
sector. 
    The government this year has announced a number of measures,
including road projects and cutting taxes on overseas borrowing,
that should help the infrastructure sector.
    Construction firms rose, with IVRCL up 4.4 percent
and NCC Limited ending up rose 3.5 percent.  
    Cement makers continue to rally, with some stocks 
hitting record highs, helped as well by expectations for
increased construction activity after the monsoon season ended
on Sunday. 
    Ambuja Cements gained 3.7 percent, having hit a
record at 211 r upees. Cement makers were expected to announce
September shipments later on Monday.
    Select auto stocks rose after posting sturdier September
sales than expected. Maruti Suzuki rose 0.6 percent
after saying volumes rose 9.8 percent, while TVS Motor 
gained 4.9 percent after sales fell less than expected.
  
    Software services exporters recovered from recent falls:
Infosys Ltd gained 3 percent after falling 2.5 percent
over the previous four sessions 
    Steel Authority of India Ltd rose 0.8 percent
after J.P. Morgan upgraded the stock to 'overweight' from
'neutral', citing near-term improvement in the Asian steel
outlook and a decline in coking coal prices, among other
factors. 
    However, shares in air conditioner maker Voltas 
fell for the third day, ending down 2.3 percent, on continued
concerns about declining margins. 

 (Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
