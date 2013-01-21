India shares hit 2-yr highs; Reliance, ITC lead

MUMBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares gained for a third consecutive session on Monday to two-year highs on rising optimism about corporate profits after Reliance Industries and ITC become the latest blue chips to post better-than-expected earnings. Reliance Industries Ltd shares gained 2.2 percent, while cigarette maker ITC Ltd gained 1.3 percent. The BSE index provisionally gained 0.25 percent to its highest close since Jan. 6, 2011. The 50-share NSE index rose 0.26 percent, marking its highest close since Jan. 4, 2011. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)