India shares hit 2-yr highs; Reliance, ITC lead
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 21, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

India shares hit 2-yr highs; Reliance, ITC lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares gained for a third
consecutive session on Monday to two-year highs on rising
optimism about corporate profits after Reliance Industries and
ITC become the latest blue chips to post better-than-expected
earnings.
    Reliance Industries Ltd shares gained 2.2 percent,
while cigarette maker ITC Ltd gained 1.3 percent.   
    The BSE index provisionally gained 0.25 percent to
its highest close since Jan. 6, 2011.
    The 50-share NSE index rose 0.26 percent, marking
its highest close since Jan. 4, 2011.

 (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
