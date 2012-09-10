FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Indian shares end flat on growing doubts about fiscal reforms
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 10, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Indian shares end flat on growing doubts about fiscal reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects time period for the government’s coal sale process to 2004-2009 from 2006 in third paragraph)

MUMBAI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended flat on Monday on worries that further delays in fiscal reforms from the government would prevent the central bank from lowering interest rates.

Banks were among the day’s leading decliners: ICICI Bank ended down 1 percent, while State Bank of India fell 2.1 percent.

Bharat Heavy Electricals fell 2.3 percent, after earlier hitting its lowest intraday level since October 2008, on renewed concerns of coal block cancellations from the government’s controversial 2004-2009 sale process.

Tata Steel gained 1.3 percent after Citigroup upgraded the stock to “buy” from “neutral”, citing attractive valuations.

India’s benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.01 percent. The 50-share NSE index ended up 0.09 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.