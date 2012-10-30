FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian stock indexes fall 1 pct after RBI keeps rates on hold
#Asia
October 30, 2012 / 10:51 AM / in 5 years

Indian stock indexes fall 1 pct after RBI keeps rates on hold

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* BSE falls 1.1 pct; NSE declines 1.2 pct
    * RBI leaves interest rates unchanged, cuts CRR by 25 bps
    * Increases banks' provisioning against restructured assets

 (Updates closing share prices, adds details; recasts
throughout)
    By Manoj Dharra
    MUMBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - India's main indexes posted their
biggest falls in three weeks on Tuesday after the central bank
left the repo rate on hold and signalled no easing action would
be taken until 2013, denting interest rate sensitive sectors
such as banks and property. 
    Banks, especially state-owned ones, were further hurt after
the Reserve Bank of India also increased the amount of
provisioning against restructured assets for the sector to 2.75
percent from 2 percent, as part of its monetary policy review.
    By keeping the repo rate unchanged at 8 percent because of
inflation concerns, the RBI defied political pressure from the
government for lower rates, turning Indian indexes into the
worst performers in Asia on Tuesday. 
    The falls came even after the RBI cut the cash reserve
ratio, or the amount of deposits that lenders must keep with the
central bank, by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent.
 
    "There was definitely lot of expectations in the markets for
a rate cut, but people will have to wait for some more time. It
is disappointing for the markets," said Srividhya Rajesh, a fund
manager at Sundaram Mutual Fund in the city of Chennai.
   "Whatever the government has announced on the reforms front,
if they get implemented that will give some comfort to the RBI.
They are waiting for that to happen."
    India's BSE index fell 1.1 percent, or 204.97
points, to end at 18,430.85 points, marking the biggest
percentage decline since Oct. 8.
    The 50-share NSE index lost 1.2 percent or 67.70
points to 5,597.90, closing below 5,600 for the first time since
Sept 20, and also marking the biggest fall in three weeks.
    The disappointment over the RBI's decision threatens to
leave stock markets with few triggers, as both indexes head for
their first monthly declines since July.
    The RBI saw a "reasonable likelihood" of further policy
easing in the January-March quarter, according to its statement,
also dashing hopes for a rate cut at its next policy review in
December. 
    State-run lenders were among the leading decliners on
Tuesday: State Bank of India fell 4.3 percent, while
Punjab National Bank slipped 3.5 percent.
    The head of industry body Indian Banks' Association K.R.
Kamath, who is also chairman of state-run lender Punjap
National, said higher provisioning is likely to impact average
net profit of banks by 3 percent in this fiscal year.
 
    Private sector banks were also hit, with ICICI Bank
 down 2.2 percent even as a cut in the CRR should
benefit the sector by freeing up funds that earned no interest
when deposited at the central bank.
    Interest-rate sensitive property shares also slipped: DLF
 declined 2.2 percent, while Housing Development and
Infrastructure Ltd  lost 4.9 percent.
    Auto makers, which are also sensitive to interest rates,
declined as well, with Tata Motors falling 3.54
percent.
    Some analysts had hoped a rate cut ahead of the Diwali
holidays in November would have boosted sales of big ticket
items.
    However among gainer, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories 
 rose 1.6 percent after reporting a better-than-expected
32 percent rise in quarterly net profit as four new generic
drugs drove sales in North America -- its biggest market.
 
    Maruti Suzuki, India's biggest carmaker, rose 2.1
percent, despite posting July-September profits that missed
estimates, as sales volumes were better than expected.
 
    
 (Reporting by Manoj Dharra and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by)

